Molly Nilsson – “A Slice Of Lemon”

Last year, the Swedish synthpop auteur Molly Nilsson impressed us with her album Imaginations. This fall, she’s coming back with a new LP called 2020. We’ve posted the dreamy, gorgeous single “Serious Flowers.” And today, she’s followed that one up by sharing the new track “A Slice Of Lemon.”

Like a lot of Nilsson’s music, ” A Slice Of Lemon” walks a tricky line. It sounds slick and catchy, but it also seems muffled and homemade. More than anything else, it recalls some of the best songs from the chillwave explosion that happened near the beginning of this decade. “A Slice Of Lemon” has some of the dazed, memory-drunk, faded-film-stock magic of, say, Washed Out’s “Feel It All Around.”

As a singer, Nilsson is flat and conversational, but she still conveys a whole lot of emotion, especially when she multi-tracks her voice on the chorus. And there’s a cool, slow pulse to the song — one that seems just slightly off-kilter. Check it out below.

2020 is out 10/21 on Night School Records.