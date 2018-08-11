Watch Pearl Jam Cover Chris Cornell In Seattle

This is a good weekend for grunge. Sub Pop, the legendary label that signed bands like Nirvana, Soundgarden, and Mudhoney, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this weekend, and the mayor of Seattle has officially declared today to be “Sub Pop Day.” And while that’s happening, Pearl Jam are in the midst of a run of homecoming shows at Seattle’s Safeco Field.

At the first homecoming show on Wednesday, Pearl Jam covered the White Stripes. And at last night’s show, the band once again paid tribute to their old friend and the late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell by covering “Missing,” a song he wrote for the 1992 film Singles that was later released on the rare Poncier EP. When Temple Of The Dog briefly reunited in 2016, they performed “Missing” live.

Pearl Jam also covered Mother Love Bone’s “Crown Of Thorns,” and later in the night, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil — wearing a Chris Cornell shirt — joined the band for a series of covers including MC5’s “Kick Out The Jams,” the Stooges’ “Search And Destroy,” and Dead Boys’ “Sonic Reducer.” Mudhoney’s Mark Arm and Steve Turner joined in on the latter two. Watch some footage from the show below.