Watch Lord Huron Bring Vide Noir Tracks To CBS This Morning

Metropolitan folk-rockers Lord Huron performed their rip-roaring “Never Ever” on The Late Late Show With James Corden the other night, and today their tour of televised gigs made its way to a different show on the same network. This time Ben Schneider and friends did three tracks from their recent Vide Noir on CBS This Morning for the show’s indie-heavy Saturday Sessions series. (For what it’s worth, the group also did Seth Meyers this album cycle, so it’s not like they’re exclusive to CBS.)

On today’s show, “Never Ever” got another reading, and Lord Huron threw in the keyboard surge “Moonbeam” and the slow jam “When The Night Is Over” to round out their performance. Watch below, and check out our interview with Schneider for more info on Vide Noir.

Vide Noir is out now on Whispering Pines/Republic.