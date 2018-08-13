Duster Announce First Show In 18 Years

Earlier this year, Duster went back into the studio for the first time in 18 years and now the band are attached to their first show in the same amount of time. As Brooklyn Vegan points out, they’ll be opening up for (Sandy) Alex G at Warsaw in Brooklyn on 12/14, with Girlpool’s Harmony Tividad starting off the bill.

The group has achieved a revered status among many of today’s indie-rock set, as laid out in our recent feature about the low-key legacy of the band.

The band formed in 1996 and released two albums and an EP before breaking up in 2000. Recently, they started an Instagram account and last week they teased that they were planning some upcoming shows. It’s unclear where else Duster are playing later this year, but you can check out (Sandy) Alex G’s just-announced tour dates here.