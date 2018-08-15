Chan Marshall aka Cat Power is back from her six-year hiatus with an upcoming record called Wanderer, due out this Fall via Domino. The singer, songwriter, and producer has been supplying us with idiosyncratic, heartwrenching records since the early ‘90s. Today we hear “Woman,” a collaborative track with her former tour-mate Lana Del Rey, and see its accompanying visuals directed by Greg Hunt.

The new song, “Woman,” is a husky cut of Americana— a toe-tapping-while-wearing-cowboy-boots in a smoky bar kind of groove. It starts with a sturdy guitar riff before blooming into a solid anthem of female self-assertion. “I’m a woman of my word / Now haven’t you heard / My word’s the only thing I truly need.” The two women make good on this declaration as Lana’s breathy vocals expand between Marshall’s gravelly syllables. They repeat “woman” over and over again until it stretches out into an unearthly mantra. It’s certainly a spacious song, but not nearly as skeletal as some of CP’s previous releases, like the album’s a capella title track, which we heard earlier this summer. Above all else, it seems like Cat Power is embracing her southern upbringing, transient childhood, and the sense of rootlessness that accompanies a touring musician’s lifestyle.

According to a recent press release, the new album is meant to capture the journey of folk singers, blues singers, and all previous generations. Marshall explains, “They were all wanderers, and I am lucky to be among them.” You can watch and listen to “Woman” below.



Wanderer is out 10/5 via Domino. You can pre-order it here.