Travis Scott’s new album Astroworld unseated Drake atop the Billboard 200 chart. The album had the equivalent of 537,000 album sales in the US. He also just launched his Cactus Jack merch collection, so Scott’s feeling generous with his earnings. Tonight he wrote on Instagram and Twitter that he’s giving away $100,000.

“SO I KNOW ITS HARD FOR THE KIDS SO I DECIDED TO UNLOAD MY BANK ACCOUNT ON U GUYS,” he said in a tweet. “IM BUSTING DOWN $100,000 AND GIVING AWAY TO ANY FANS THAT CAN TWEET ME THERE CASH TAG WITH LYRICS FROM ASTRO. GANG !!”

Scott is giving away this money using the Cash app, which he shared a screenshot of in his posts. The app recently surpassed Venmo’s download count. Maybe he has a partnership with Cash app, maybe he’s just charitable. Either way: comment now and get that money.