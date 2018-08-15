Kaytranada Remixes Sade & A Tribe Called Quest

In the two years since the great Montreal dance producer Kaytranada released his deeply promising debut album 99.9%, he’s been in collaboration mode. He’s worked with artists like Buddy and Cassie, and he’s played festival stages around the world. He has not, however, released too much of his own music. But last night, Kaytranada fired up his SoundCloud page, sharing four new tracks, including remixes of a couple of classic songs.

Those remixes aren’t remixes in the classical sense. They’re edits — versions of the songs that stretch out certain aspects, doing things to them that might make them work different in a DJ set. In the case of a Tribe Called Quest’s 1993 jam “Midnight,” Kaytranada has put together an instrumental version, stretching out the song’s beat and cluttering it up a bit with some of his own work. And in the case of Sade’s 1992 jam “Kiss Of Life,” he really has remixed it a bit, adding some lushly funky percussion and adding a couple of minutes to its running time.

Kaytranada has also shared a couple of original tracks — both short, both basically untitled. They pulse with all the funky warmth that he seems to bring to everything he does. Hear all four tracks below.

We haven’t heard anything about one, but a new Kaytranada album would go down really, really nicely.