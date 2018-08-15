Roosevelt – “Forgive” (Feat. Washed Out)

Marius Lauber, the German producer who records under the name Roosevelt, was never exactly a part of the chillwave movement. (Is it too grandiose to use a word like “movement” to describe chillwave? It probably is. I’m doing it anyway because stressing over word choice is not a chillwave thing to do.) But Lauber’s gooey, dreamy synthpop has always been, at the very least, chillwave-adjacent. This fall, Lauber will release the new album Young Romance, and we’ve already posted first single “Under The Sun.” And now Lauber has shared the track that he recorded with chillwave OG Washed Out.

“Forgive,” a duet between Lauber and Washed Out’s Ernest Greene, is a little slicker and more polished that anything Greene might’ve recorded on its own. It’s sharp and lush disco-pop, full of percussive flourishes. But it still has some of that lost, faraway, floating-adrift feeling that Washed Out’s records always brought.

Of the song, Lauber says, “I saw Ernest followed me on Instagram and I was so happy to find out he was a fan. He has always been a massive influence and this track was written around the vocal stems he sent back within days — a real collaborative effort.” Check it out below.

Young Romance is out 9/28 on City Slang/Greco Roman.