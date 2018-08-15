Courtney Barnett – “Houses” (Elyse Weinberg Cover)

Courtney Barnett is proving herself a pretty good cover artist, specifically of the female folk greats. Back in May, fresh off the release of her sophomore album Tell Me How You Really Feel, the Melbourne rocker stepped into Jimmy Fallon’s Cover Room to record a version of Gillian Welch’s “Everything Is Free.” Today she’s back with another cover from her recent Spotify Singles session in New York.

Along with a live performance of her own “Charity,” the single contains Barnett’s rendering of Elyse Weinberg’s “Houses.” Weinberg is somewhat of a forgotten treasure, and her late-’60s original features Neil Young on guitar. Barnett’s cover brings the song a new edge. Accompanied by her backing band, it’s fuller and rocks a little harder. There’s a lot more fuzz, but her voice still carries Weinberg’s warmth and laid-back honesty. Listen below.