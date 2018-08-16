Philadelphia’s Nothing are a curious case: A shoegaze band that never actually gazes at their shoes. The members of Nothing come from their hometown’s legendarily nuts hardcore scene, and they come off as bruisers, not wallflowers. Live, they throw themselves around stages with abandon. On record, they love an intricately constructed all of guitar-fuzz as much as any other shoegaze band, but there’s a blunt-force physicality that not many of their peers share.

Next week, Nothing will release their third album Dance On The Blacktop. They recorded it with John Agnello, the legendary underground rock producer who cut his teeth working with Sonic Youth and Dinosaur Jr. and who’s lately become a go-to for anyone trying to recapture the crusty rush of ’90s indie rock. With Agnello, Nothing have made their biggest, most sprawling and expansive record yet, and it pretty much rules. They guitars crush, the harmonies soar, and the band hits its signature sound harder than it ever has before.

We’ve already posted the early tracks “Blue Line Baby” and “The Carpenter’s Son.” But right now, you can stream all 43 minutes of Dance On The Blacktop. Check out the new album at NPR.

Dance On The Blacktop is out 8/24 on Relapse. Read our feature on the band here.