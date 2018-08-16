Turnstile – “Bomb / I Don’t Wanna Be Blind” Video

The great Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile, whose live show is the sort of thing that you really need to experience, came out of the DIY ranks earlier this year, releasing their big-label debut Time & Space. It’s a great album. And now Turnstile have used their newfound powers, or at least the budget that they now have at their disposal, to make a really great music video.

The new Turnstile video features two of the tracks from Time & Space: “Bomb,” which is really more of a sketch than a song, and “I Don’t Wanna Be Blind,” which is a convulsive ripper that also boasts huge radio-rock hooks. The skateboarder and photographer Atiba Jefferson directed the clip, which follows a group of skaters who chase after a car, seemingly because its driver committed the unforgivable sin of running over a bouquet of flowers. They proceed to trash the car, transforming it into an art object in the process.

It’s a weirdly perfect visual depiction of Turnstile’s music, which has both beauty and violence in it, and which feels sunny and communal in the way that hardcore sometimes can. Turnstile are on a hell of a winning streak right now, and this video is part of it. Check it out below.

Time & Space is out now on Roadrunner.