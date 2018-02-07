Turnstile – “I Don’t Wanna Be Blind”

In a few short weeks, Turnstile, the Baltimore-bred melodic hardcore stars, will come out with Time & Space, easily their biggest and most ambitious album yet. We’ve posted the early songs “Real Thing,” “Generator,” and “Moon,” and now they’ve also shared “I Don’t Wanna Be Blind,” a song so slow and hooky and emphatic that it almost doesn’t sound like hardcore anymore. To my ears at least, it sounds more like something that could’ve been huge on alt-rock radio in the mid-’90s. It’s a grand and impressive cruncher of a song, and you can hear it below.

Time & Space is out 2/23 on Roadrunner.