Whitney Ballen – “Fucking” Video

Issaquah, Washington singer-songwriter Whitney Ballen will soon follow up her two EPs with a debut full-length, You’re A Shooting Star, I’m A Sinking Ship. Her meditative indie-rock has a way of quietly cutting deep, and we’ve already heard two excellent songs from the collection, “Go” and “Rainier.” Today, she’s shared a third, and it’s just as good.

“Fucking” is less about fucking and more about the emotional wounds and complications that can come along with it — jealousy, insecurity, infidelity. “I think she’s cooler than me,” Ballen sings in her signature distinct, reedy voice. “She’s got softer hair than anybody I’ve seen/ Wearing a nose ring and torn up jeans/ She’s hitting you up to validate your feelings.” And then: “I don’t get any sleep/ I’ve got visions of you fucking her in my dreams.”

“‘Fucking’ emerged after a series of dreams, that felt closer to nightmares, which foreshadowed the unfortunate reality of a partner having an intimate relationship on the side with someone else,” Ballen tells Brooklyn Vegan, where the song premiered. “And the feelings around waking up in bed next to that partner knowing the visions in your dreams were true, but still kissing them and saying good morning like nothing happened.” Listen and watch the split-screened nature-themed video below.

You’re A Shooting Star, I’m A Sinking Ship is out 8/24 via Father/Daughter Records & Substitute Scene Records. Pre-order it here.