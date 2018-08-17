317 More Prince Songs Come To Spotify & Apple Music

Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, is launching the first wave of their anticipated Prince catalog digital releases today. It seems like with each year that passes since the pop legend’s untimely death, his absence grows only more pronounced as we slowly begin to realize the irreplaceable and unprecedented space he carved out within the music industry. We’ll still be untangling the impact of his legacy for years to come.

This new release of songs comes after a long legal battle between Prince’s estate and various streaming platforms and record labels over the rights to distribute the icon’s posthumous releases. The Purple One was known to advocate for artists’ autonomy over their music and fought hard to keep his own work from being exploited online. He notoriously kept YouTube scrubbed of his live performances, and in 2015 he removed all of his music from streaming services except Jay-Z’s Tidal.

Things took a turn after the pop auteur’s passing when Tidal made 15 Prince albums available on their platform, in what later appeared to be an unauthorized act, and a court battle between the Prince estate and the streaming service soon ensued.

After even more legal battles with various other labels and companies, Prince’s estate made it clear that they wished to have his music available to the public on streaming services such as Apple Music and Spotify. By 2017, Prince’s catalog returned to these online platforms.

In June of 2017, NPG / Warner Bros released the Purple Rain Deluxe — Expanded Edition. The Prince Estate also announced the release of an upcoming, never-before-heard live album, entitled Piano & A Microphone ’83 due out in the fall.

Fast-forward to 2018 and the Prince estate has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Sony Music Entertainment to re-release 35 catalog albums, which brings us up to speed to the current release.

There are two sections to today’s launch, which focuses on the period between 1995-2010. The first part includes 23 catalog titles, with rare and out-of-print recordings. The second aspect is a Prince Anthology: 1995-2010, which is a newly curated anthology of 37 tracks from the aforementioned epoch. It’s now available across major streaming and digital service providers. Together, this culminates in more than 300 Prince songs being added to the online collection.

You can find track listings of the songs from the Prince Catalog titles and the Prince Anthology: 1995-2010, below.

Prince catalog titles newly available digitally via SME/Legacy are:



The Gold Experience (1995) (“The Most Beautiful Girl in the World” greyed out, partial album streaming only; album unavailable for download)

Chaos And Disorder (1996)

Emancipation (1996)

Crystal Ball (1998)

The Truth (1998)

Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic (1999)

Rave In2 The Joy Fantastic (2001)

The Rainbow Children (2001)

One Nite Alone… (2002)

One Nite Alone…Live! (2002)

One Nite Alone…Live – The Aftershow: It Ain’t Over (Up Late with Prince & The NPG) (2002)

Xpectation (2003)

N.E.W.S. (2003)

C-Note (2004)

Musicology (2004)

The Chocolate Invasion (Trax from the NPG Music Club: Volume 1) (2004)

The Slaughterhouse (Trax from the NPG Music Club: Volume 2) (2004)

3121 (2006)

Planet Earth (2007)

Indigo Nights (2008)

LOtUSFLOW3R (2009)

MPLSoUND (2009)

20Ten (2010)

Prince Anthology: 1995-2010



Prince Anthology: 1995-2010 TRACKLIST:

01 “Emancipation” (from Emancipation, 1996)

02 “Black Sweat” (from 3121, 2006)

03 “P. Control” (from The Gold Experience, 1995)

04 “Crucial” (from Crystal Ball, 1998)

05 “The Love We Make” (from Emancipation, 1996)

06 “Eye Hate U” (from The Gold Experience, 1995)

07 “The Greatest Romance Ever Sold” (from Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic, 1999)

08 “Eye Love U, But Eye Don’t Trust U” (from Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic, 1999)

09 “Gold” (from The Gold Experience, 1995)

10 “Guitar” (from Planet Earth, 2007)

11 “Dream Factory” (from Crystal Ball, 1998)

12 “The Work Part 1″ (from The Rainbow Children, 2001)

13 “Call My Name” (from Musicology, 2004)

14 “Strays Of The World” (from Crystal Ball, 1998)

15 “Shhh” (from The Gold Experience, 1995)

16 “Dreamer” (from LOtUSFLOW3R, 2009)

17 “Chaos And Disorder” (from Chaos And Disorder, 1996)

18 “Endorphinmachine” (from The Gold Experience, 1995)

19 “Musicology” (from Musicology, 2004)

20 “Northside” (from The Slaughterhouse, 2004)

21 “When Eye Lay My Hands On U” (from The Chocolate Invasion, 2004)

22 “Beautiful Strange” (from Rave In2 The Joy Fantastic, 2001)

23 “Future Soul Song” (from 20Ten, 2010)

24 “Empty Room” (from C-Note, 2004)

25 “3rd Eye” (from The Truth, 1998)

26 “U’re Gonna C Me” (from One Nite Alone…, 2002)

27 “Dinner With Delores” (from Chaos And Disorder, 1996)

28 “Ol’ Skool Company” (from MPLSoUND, 2009)

29 “4ever” (from LOtUSFLOW3R, 2009)

30 “West” (from N.E.W.S., 2003)

31 “Xpedition” (from Xpectation, 2003)

32 “Muse 2 The Pharaoh” (from The Rainbow Children, 2001)

33 “Somewhere Here On Earth” (from Planet Earth, 2007)

34 “U Make My Sun Shine” (from The Chocolate Invasion, 2004)

35 “1+1+1 Is 3″ (from The Rainbow Children, 2001)

36 “Chelsea Rodgers” (from Planet Earth, 2007)

37 “We March” (from The Gold Experience, 1995)

Prince Anthology: 1995-2010 is available now via Legacy Recordings.