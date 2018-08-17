Calvin Harris & Sam Smith – “Promises”

Calvin Harris has been a presence on radio this summer because of his Dua Lipa-featuring single “One Kiss” — you readers even voted it one of the Songs Of The Summer — and today he returns with what’s sure to be a hit no matter the quality: a collaboration with pop crooner Sam Smith called “Promises.”

The two have been teasing the track all week, even posting a photo of themselves lounging on beach chairs in a concrete lot with a box of pizza and some drinks. The song’s in the smooth, starry-eyed vein of Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 from last year, and Smith’s voice is surprisingly subdued.

Listen below.

“Promises” is out now.