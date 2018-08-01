Here Is Your Song Of The Summer 2018

The ballots have been tallied and we have a winner in our annual Song Of The Summer poll. We think you’re gonna like it!

This year’s list of top contenders is poppier than ever, albeit derived from an understanding of pop that ranges from Drake to SOPHIE. And y’all made room for at least one seasonally appropriate indie-rock jam amidst all the hip-hop, R&B, and dance sounds, which was very clever of you. The final top 10 would make for a killer party mix if you’re looking to soundtrack your next late-summer soiree, so please enjoy the lot of it below.

10. Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”

9. Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”

8. Anderson .Paak – “Bubblin'”

7. Charli XCX – “No Angel”

6. Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left To Cry”

5. Snail Mail – “Heat Wave”

4. Drake – “Nice For What”

3. Kacey Musgraves – “High Horse”

2. SOPHIE – “Immaterial”

1. Cardi B – “I Like It” (Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin)