As it has been teased, so it shall be. Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus have joined forces for the supergroup Boygenius. They’re releasing their first EP together, also called boygenius, in November. All three of them have recently-released albums under their belts: Baker’s Turn Out The Lights, Bridgers’ Stranger In The Alps, and Dacus’ Historian.
The project came together after the three very talented musicians booked a fall tour together — in various permutations, they’ve toured with, and befriended, each other previously — and decided to work on some music together too. The EP was recorded over four days at Sound City Studios in Los Angeles in early June.
To highlight the full breadth of the project, the trio are releasing three songs from it. While they all sing backup on each other’s tracks, there’s a distinctive main voice grounding most of the songs, and we get the best of all three worlds to kick things off. “Bite The Hand” is a Dacus song, “Me & My Dog” is Bridgers, and “Stay Down” is Baker, and they’re all really great.
Listen and check out their run of fall tour dates below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Bite The Hand”
02 “Me & My Dog”
03 “Souvenir”
04 “Stay Down”
05 “Salt In The Wound”
06 “Ketchum, ID”
TOUR DATES:
11/04 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/06 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/07 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/08 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
11/10 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
11/11 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
11/12 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/13 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/15 St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/16 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
11/17 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
11/19 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
11/20 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
11/23 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
11/24 Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
11/25 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/27 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/29 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
11/30 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
The boygenius EP is out 11/9 via Matador Records. Pre-order it here.