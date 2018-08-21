As it has been teased, so it shall be. Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus have joined forces for the supergroup Boygenius. They’re releasing their first EP together, also called boygenius, in November. All three of them have recently-released albums under their belts: Baker’s Turn Out The Lights, Bridgers’ Stranger In The Alps, and Dacus’ Historian.

The project came together after the three very talented musicians booked a fall tour together — in various permutations, they’ve toured with, and befriended, each other previously — and decided to work on some music together too. The EP was recorded over four days at Sound City Studios in Los Angeles in early June.

To highlight the full breadth of the project, the trio are releasing three songs from it. While they all sing backup on each other’s tracks, there’s a distinctive main voice grounding most of the songs, and we get the best of all three worlds to kick things off. “Bite The Hand” is a Dacus song, “Me & My Dog” is Bridgers, and “Stay Down” is Baker, and they’re all really great.

Listen and check out their run of fall tour dates below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bite The Hand”

02 “Me & My Dog”

03 “Souvenir”

04 “Stay Down”

05 “Salt In The Wound”

06 “Ketchum, ID”

TOUR DATES:

11/04 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/06 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/07 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/08 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/10 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

11/11 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

11/12 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/13 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/15 St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/16 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

11/17 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/19 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

11/20 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/23 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/24 Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

11/25 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/27 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/29 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/30 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

The boygenius EP is out 11/9 via Matador Records. Pre-order it here.