Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, & Lucy Dacus Tease Collab

Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus, three of the most exciting young singer-songwriters in indie rock, are working together. This exciting news first broke last week when Bridgers confirmed the collaboration to journalist Ann Powers during NPR Music’s Turning The Tables Live event in New York, and now a few more details have emerged.

Today, Stereogum received an envelope in the mail containing a publicity photo of the Bridgers, Baker, and Dacus supergroup, the Matador logo, and the word “Boygenius.” So at the very least, the project appears to be called Boygenius, and whatever they’re releasing together, it’ll likely arrive on Matador.

Baker and Dacus are Matador labelmates and have toured together in the past. Baker and Bridgers have also toured together and performed together. Sadly, it seems those bizarre Sims videos of Bridgers, Baker, and Dacus living in a house together are entirely unrelated to their current project.