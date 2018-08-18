Watch Janet Jackson’s First Late Night TV Performance In 14 Years

After a summer of touring and headlining festivals, Janet Jackson made her glorious return yesterday with “Made For Now,” a new single featuring reggaeton star Daddy Yankee. And yesterday, she brought it — and Daddy Yankee — to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for her first performance on late-night television in 14 years.

She made it count, too. Jackson is, of course, a powerhouse of a performer all on her own, but she wasn’t on her own this time. Along with Daddy Yankee, she brought a whole crew of drummers and backup dancers with her to help recreate the song’s colorful Dave Meyers-directed music video. Watch their performance below.