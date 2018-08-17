Although her State Of The World Tour draws towards a close, Janet Jackson isn’t stopping anytime soon. Then again, she never does, prenatal tour postponements notwithstanding. After welcoming a new son at the start of 2017, Jackson hit the road not only to tour but also to headline festivals and generally reign supreme as the pop star we don’t deserve but will gladly admire in awe. Just last weekend at Outside Lands in San Francisco, the pop icon made history as the first woman of color to headline the festival.

Tonight, she’s dropping “Made For Now,” her new bop featuring Daddy Yankee, which doubles as her debut on the indie label, distributor, and publisher Cinq. Alongside the track comes a video directed by music video veteran Dave Meyers, who recently helmed “God Is A Woman” by Ariana Grande, “Havana” by Camila Cabello, and “HUMBLE.” by Kendrick Lamar among others. Jackson and Meyers previously collaborated on the visuals for “All For You” and “No Sleep.” Watch and listen below.

“Made For Now” is out via Cinq.