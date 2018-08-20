Street Sects – “In For A World Of Hurt”

The Austin duo Street Sects come from the DIY punk and hardcore world, but they’ve carved out their own aesthetic, making a kind of seething, atmospheric, transgression-heavy industrial noise-rock. The duo released their debut album End Position two years ago, and they’ve kept up a steady stream of one-off tracks and EPs. This fall, they’ll release their sophomore LP The Kicking Mule, and they’ve just shared the dark, heaving track “In For A World Of Hurt.” Check it out below.

<a href="http://streetsects.bandcamp.com/album/the-kicking-mule" target="_blank">The Kicking Mule by Street Sects</a>

The Kicking Mule is out 10/26 on the Flenser.