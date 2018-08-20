Back in 2011, around the time they released the glorious and overstuffed rock opera David Comes To Life, Toronto punk heroes David’s Town also released a companion-piece album called David’s Town. The idea behind David’s Town was that it was a fake compilation, featuring the members of Fucked Up imagining a bunch of fictional punk bands from the same time and place as their characters. This fall, Fucked Up will return with Dose Your Dreams, a new album that’ll feature the same characters as David Comes To Life. And it looks like they’ve put together another companion piece.

Today, the London punk label Static Shock announced the impending release of the new compilation Raise Your Voice Joyce: Contemporary Shouts From Contemporary Voices. The comp’s Bandcamp page calls the album ” a small piece of the limitless history of women in revolt… Eight tracks; each one a history; a story; a biography, told through disparate styles, from early anarcho punk and UK82 to DIY snapshots of goth crossover – all bound together to cement an activated and radical disruption vita.” The comp features contributions from members of UK punk bands like Arms Race, Nekra, Sauna Youth, and Hurula.

The comp’s Bandcamp page doesn’t mention Fucked Up, but it seems pretty likely that the band was involved. They tweeted this today:

THE ONLY STARS ARE IN THE SKIES

here is another clue:https://t.co/RFsrAlJaKu DOSE YR DREAMS — Fucked Up (@FUCKEDUP) August 20, 2018

The first song we get to hear from the comp is “Black Cardigans,” a solo track from Bryony Beynon. Beynon is a Welsh writer living in Australia and a former member of the great London band Good Throb. The song is a banger. Check it out below.

<a href="http://staticshockrecords.bandcamp.com/album/raise-your-voice-joyce-contemporary-shouts-from-contemporary-voices" target="_blank">Raise Your Voice Joyce: Contemporary Shouts From Contemporary Voices by Various Artists</a>

Dose Your Dreams is out 10/5 on Merge. Raise Your Voice Joyce: Contemporary Shouts From Contemporary Voices is out 10/19 on Static Shock.