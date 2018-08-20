It makes plenty of sense: Post Malone is a dirtbag sing-rapper and self-professed rock star — his #1 smash “Rockstar” won Song Of The Year at the VMAs tonight, in fact — and fellow dirtbags Aerosmith are exactly the sort of rock stars Malone professes to be. They are kindred spirits. I have to believe Steven Tyler would have at least as many face tattoos as Post had he been born a few decades later. (And honestly it’s still not too late.)

So of course they performed together to close out the VMAs tonight. It’s too perfect of an opportunity to pass up, especially on the 20th anniversary of Aerosmith’s MTV staple “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing.” (They didn’t do that one tonight, though.)

Lenny Kravitz introduced the performance, which also featured 21 Savage. Once Post and 21’s run through “Rockstar” wrapped up, Post grabbed a guitar and joined Aerosmith for “Dream On” and “Toys In The Attic.” Joe Perry shoved his guitar into an amplifier, which seems like a very “Rockstar” thing to do. As for Post, this certainly seemed like a preview of his future. Watch video below.