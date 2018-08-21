Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross scored Jonah Hill’s directorial debut Mid90s, according to Film Music Reporter. The coming-of-age comedy/drama will be out in October via A24. Mid90s follows an adolescent boy as he falls in with a skater crowd. Sunny Suljic, Lucas Hedges, Na-kel Smith, Gio Galicia, Ryder McLaughlin, Alexa Demie, Katherine Waterston, and Olan Prenatt star.

Mid90s is one of many films Reznor and Ross have made a collaborative score for. They worked on The Social Network, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl, Before The Flood, and more. The duo won the Academy Award for Best Original Score for The Social Network in 2010. Last month, we learned that the duo are also set to score Trey Edward Shults’ Waves, the follow-up to It Comes At Night.

Watch the Mid90s trailer below.

Mid90s is out 10/19.