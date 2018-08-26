Damon Albarn Has Yet Another New Gorillaz Album Planned For After The Good, The Bad & The Queen Reunion
After returning in 2017 with the first new Gorillaz album in six years, Humanz, Damon Albarn put out another new Gorillaz album, The Now Now, back in June. Now, in a new interview for the Radio FM4 podcast, Albarn has revealed that there’s yet another Gorillaz album in the works. This LP would follow his long-rumored reunion with The Good, The Bad & The Queen, his supergroup with the Clash’s Paul Simonon, the Verve’s Simon Tong, and Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen.
“I have another one as well, but I know I’m not gonna be allowed to even think about recording or putting it out this year,” he said. “In October, after I play in America, I’ll be starting the Good, The Bad & The Queen again…it’s there. If I get the time, or if anyone wants it, it’s there.” Hear the full interview below, and hear the announcement around the 6:20 mark.
