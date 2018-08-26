After returning in 2017 with the first new Gorillaz album in six years, Humanz, Damon Albarn put out another new Gorillaz album, The Now Now, back in June. Now, in a new interview for the Radio FM4 podcast, Albarn has revealed that there’s yet another Gorillaz album in the works. This LP would follow his long-rumored reunion with The Good, The Bad & The Queen, his supergroup with the Clash’s Paul Simonon, the Verve’s Simon Tong, and Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen.

“I have another one as well, but I know I’m not gonna be allowed to even think about recording or putting it out this year,” he said. “In October, after I play in America, I’ll be starting the Good, The Bad & The Queen again…it’s there. If I get the time, or if anyone wants it, it’s there.” Hear the full interview below, and hear the announcement around the 6:20 mark.

