Stream Gorillaz’s New Album The Now Now

Gorillaz have released a good chunk their new LP The Now Now. They shared five singles, played most of the album during a concert in Germany, and then played and live-streamed the full album in Tokyo. Now, The Now Now sees its official release.

The new album follows 2017’s Humanz, which was preceded by 2010’s Plastic Beach. Damon Albarn was a bit scatterbrained on those past two albums. Plastic Beach patched together a wide range of sounds and voices to talk about our polluted dystopia. Humanz featured even more sounds, voices, and themes. Gorillaz’s new album seems to redirect the project, featuring fewer collaborators and a focused retro-funk sound. Listen to The Now Now below.

The Now Now is out now (now) via Warner Bros.