Gorillaz – “Hollywood” (Feat. Snoop Dogg & Jamie Principle)

Gorillaz are releasing their new album, The Now Now, next week. It’s the follow-up to Humanz, which was released only a year ago, and Damon Albarn and co. have been sharing a lot of tracks from it in advance, including “Humility” and “Lake Zurich,” “Sorcererz,” and “Fire Flies.”

The next track Gorillaz are releasing from it is “Hollywood,” which the group debuted live earlier this year. It features Snoop Dogg and house music pioneer Jamie Principle. Listen to it below.

The Now Now is out 6/29 via Warner Bros.