Gorillaz will release their new album, The Now Now, at the end of the month. It follows their long-awaited return Humanz, which debuted last year. We’ve already heard a couple of tracks from this new LP, including “Lake Zurich,” “Socererz,” and “Humility,” which was featured in the group’s latest video that stars Jack Black.

Today, Gorillaz dropped a brand new single titled “Fire Flies.” It’s a mellow, psychedelic and funk-infused track that finds Damon Albarn leaning into his introspective side. You can listen to it below. Read our 2017 Gorillaz profile here.

The Now Now is out 6/29 on Warner Bros.