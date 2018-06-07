Last year, after a six-year absence, Damon Albarn’s much-loved Gorillaz project returned with the new album Humanz. They haven’t wasted any time following it up. Last week, Gorillaz announced that they’ve got another new album coming out soon. This one is called The Now Now, and it’ll be out later this month. They’ve also shared two new songs, “Lake Zurich” and the George Benson collab “Humility.” And now they’ve played a whole lot of the new album live.

This past weekend, Gorillaz performed at Germany’s Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals. These were career-spanning sets, and they featured appearances from guests like De La Soul, Jamie Principle, and the Pharcyde’s Bootie Brown. But they also worked as a chance for the group to debut a whole lot of new material. They played “Humility” and “Lake Zurich” live for the first time, and they also debuted the new album tracks “Tranz,” “Magic City,” “Sorcererz,” and “The Souk Eye.”

Some pretty decent fan-made videos from the Rock Im Park set recently made it to YouTube. From what we can see, the new songs don’t feature any big special guests, at least in their live versions. And they so that familiar Gorillaz thing where they combine Albarn’s longing and melancholy with funk, disco, rap, and Afro-pop. Check out live videos of all of those new songs below.

The Now Now is out 6/29 on Warner Bros.