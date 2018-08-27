Sun Kil Moon – “Linda Blair”

In November, Mark Kozelek is releasing a new Sun Kil Moon album, This Is My Dinner. It’s the follow-up to this year’s Mark Kozelek. We’ve already heard his cover of the Partridge Family’s “Come On Get Happy” from it, and today he’s shared another new song called “Linda Blair.”

The song is another of his rambling monologues. This one deals with a trip to Poland to play a music festival. It namechecks Polish boxer Andrew Golota and Owen Ashworth of the Chicago-based project Advance Base and it has Kozelek doing an impression of The Exorcist character that the song is named after. It also features Kozelek singing bits of popular songs like AC/DC’s “A Touch Too Much,” Queen’s “Somebody To Love,” and Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love.”

He’s played the song live before, most notably in Warsaw which is presumably where he also wrote it.

Listen to “Linda Blair” here.

This Is My Dinner is out 11/1 via Caldo Verde Records.