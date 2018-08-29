Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers – “Apocalypse Now (& Later)”

Laura Jane Grace has been leading Against Me!, one of the greatest punk rock bands in the world, for more than 20 years. And now she’s branching off on her own with a relatively rootsy side project called Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers. The new band is a trio, and it also features Against Me! drummer Atom Willard and Against Me! recording engineer Marc Jacob Hudson. This fall, they’ll release Bought To Rot, their debut album.

Grace moved to Chicago not too long ago, and apparently the album came about because she realized she lived nearby the offices of the long-running roots-rock and country label Bloodshot Records. So she walked in and asked if they’d release her music. (If you are not already a famous musician, this is probably not the way to go.)

She also says that the album is inspired by Tom Petty’s Full Moon Fever and by Grace realizing that she’s the same age Petty was when he released his own solo debut. First single “Apocalypse Now (& Later)” is a sprightly tune about falling in love as the world is ending around you. Check it out below.

Bought To Rot is out 11/9 on Bloodshot.