Students Protest Tekashi 6ix9ine Concert At University Of Central Florida

The New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has had a meteoric rise over the past year or so, starting with viral street-rap videos and leading to top-10 crossover singles. He’s made fans of superstars like Nicki Minaj and Jack White. He is also a convicted sex offender. In 2015, 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to three felony counts of “Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance.” At the time, he was 18, and he was posting social-media photos of himself with a 13-year-old girl, miming sex with her. He might still face prison time for it; the Manhattan DA has recommended that he serve three years. So you can imagine that some college students are not particularly amped at the idea of him playing a show at their school.

6ix9ine is booked to play a 9/22 show at the University Of Central Florida’s CFE Arena, nine days before he’s due for sentencing. And a local ABC affiliate reports that the student Noemi Teutsch has started an online petition, with more than 5,000 signatures, asking the University to cancel the show. She tells the station, “I just can’t believe someone like this would be considered on a university campus to perform… As far as I’m concerned, they are endorsing, and they are condoning his behavior because they’re allowing him to come on campus to perform.”

In a statement, the University Of Central Florida says, “Outside performers can rent the space. However, that does not mean that the university endorses them. At all times, the safety of our campus is our top priority.”