Nicki Minaj Attacks Travis Scott, Defends 6ix9ine On Queen Radio

Nicki Minaj aired another episode of her Beats 1 radio show Queen Radio this afternoon, which means it’s time for more public agitation.

During the broadcast, Minaj continued her mostly one-sided feud with chart rival Travis Scott, dubbing him the “Hoe Nigga of the Week” for defeating her in the race for America’s #1 album — unfairly, she’d argue. She continued to take issue with Scott deploying his girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s social clout to sell album-ticket bundles for his upcoming tour, despite Minaj herself also bundling copies of Queen with tickets to her own upcoming tour. As transcribed by Pitchfork, here’s what she said:

What we’re not gonna do is have that Auto-Tune man selling fucking sweaters telling you he sold half a million albums, because he fucking didn’t. You stupid fuck. You got your fucking homeboy talking for you and you got your girlfriend selling tour passes. Stop it. Knock it the fuck off. When [Travis] comes along and sells a tour pass that has nothing to do with his fucking music and says he’s sold more than Kanye West and Nas — no you fucking didn’t, keep it the fuck real. I know I’m that bitch, I know I’m #1.

Minaj pointed out that she was a strong advocate for the rule change that allowed streaming to count toward Billboard album charts: “Some of y’all favorite artists need them streaming points. Shout out to Chance The Rapper. Let it be known Onika was one of those people fighting.” She also performed verbal judo on some of her less successful peers: “I heard people were mumbling and cackling who can’t even do 10K. I want you guys to stop mumbling and cackling and start charting.”

She only had kind words, however, for 6ix9ine, who is opening her upcoming co-headline tour with Future. Minaj appeared on the accused pedophile’s new single “Fefe,” helping to propel it all the way to #3 on the Hot 100. Considering none of Minaj’s Queen singles have charted that high, the partnership has been mutually beneficial, but she’s faced a lot of criticism for helping to normalize a guy who once pled guilty to three counts of “use of a child in a sexual performance.”

MTV apparently took issue with Minaj continuing to associate with 6ix9ine as well. Her medley at last night’s VMAs concluded with “Fefe,” but 6ix9ine was conspicuously absent. As transcribed by The Fader, Minaj said, “I wanted him to perform with me at the VMAs and somewhere along the line he didn’t get approved to perform by the powers that be. I don’t want anyone to think for a second that I wouldn’t invite him to perform his hit record. I want everyone to know my character. I really fought. It is what it is. When I know somebody there’s nothing you can tell me about [them]. That’s just how it is.”

So there you have it: Minaj seems to be sticking by her controversial pal, as well as her apparent conviction that there’s no such thing as negative attention.