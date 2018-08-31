This fall, we’ll finally get to see Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria, the remake of Dario Argento’s inanely ominous 1978 horror-movie mood piece. The new Suspiria is the first movie ever to feature a score from Thom Yorke, who appears to be following in his Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood’s footsteps. And now we have a few more ideas of how that movie might look and sound.

Back in June, Amazon Studios shared a quick teaser preview of Suspiria. But now, the studio has released a full-length trailer for the movie, as well as a short scene of a group of dancers improvising on a scene together. Suspiria tells the story of a coven of witches who live in a ballet school, preying on their students, and the trailer and scene both pulse with danger. The music we can hear is a combination of icy, pretty piano tones and dark synthetic drones. Here’s the trailer and the scene:

Meanwhile, this morning, Yorke posted a quick and context free 30-second clip of music on Twitter. It’s accompanied by a distorted image of a woman dancing, so it’s presumably from the Suspiria score. In this case, the music is a florid and pretty piano instrumental. Here it is:

Suspiria is in theaters 11/2.