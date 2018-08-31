Bun B – “Myself” (Feat. Run The Jewels)

Ten or 15 years ago, if someone would’ve told me that there would’ve been a Bun B solo album with an El-P guest verse, I might’ve had a heart attack. But that’s where we are. Different strains of underground rap converge all the time. And Bun B, the Texan rap originator, plays host to Run The Jewels on his new LP Return Of The Trill.

Returns Of The Trill is one of those albums that might fly under the radar but shouldn’t. It features a whole lot of production from Mississippi rapper/producer Big K.R.I.T., probably the beatmaker working today who has the greatest influence from Bun’s old UGK partner Pimp C. K.R.I.T. also appears a few times on the album, and it’s got an impressive list of guests, including Lil Wayne, T.I., 2 Chainz, Leon Bridges, Beatking, Giggs, 8Ball & MJG, Slim Thug, Killa Kyleon, Lil Keke, and Gary Clark Jr.

But the song that’s the most immediately interesting is “Myself,” an impressive throwdown that has Bun, Killer Mike, and El-P all going in over a sci-fi synth oscillation and a screaming theremin. Check it out below.

Return Of The Trill is out now. While you’re here, go ahead and listen to the whole thing: