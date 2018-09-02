Krist Novoselic’s Band Opens For Dave Grohl’s Band In Seattle

Before Dave Grohl attained rock stardom as the frontman of Foo Fighters, he attained rock stardom as the drummer for Nirvana. Foo Fighters guitarist Pat Smear also played in Nirvana for a while, and last night, they reunited with their old bandmate, Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, during a Foo Fighters show at Seattle’s Safeco Field.

Novoselic’s new band Giants In The Trees, which he recently formed with a group of Washington area musicians, opened the show. “Looking forward to @InGiants opening for @foofighters this Saturday,” Novoselic tweeted before the gig. “It was been my lifelong dream to meet Dan Grohl and Paul Smear,” he joked.

The surviving members of Nirvana have reunited a number of times over the years. Most recently, Novoselic joined Grohl and Smear to perform “Big Me” at a Foo Fighters show last year. They’ve previously come together for Nirvana’s induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and several performances with Paul McCartney, among other occasions. Last night, Foo Fighters and Novoselic performed Nirvana’s famous cover of the Vaselines’ “Molly’s Lips.” Watch below.

A post shared by Dave Grohl Fan Page (@discogrohl) on Sep 1, 2018 at 8:38pm PDT