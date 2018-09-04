Joey Purp – “Elastic”

We’re about to witness the glorious return of the Chicago rap livewire Joey Purp, a product of the same SaveMoney crew that’s also given us so many truly great rappers. Purp’s last album was 2016’s extremely promising iiiDrops, and he’ll be back this Friday with the much-anticipated QUARTERTHING.

We’ve posted the early track “Bag Talk,” and now Purp has also shared “Elastic,” a song clearly inspired by the warm, burbling thump of classic Chicago house music. On the track, Purp raps with effortless ease over a choppy but melodic beat that includes, among other things, a classic Billy Squire sample.

Purp has also shared the album’s tracklist, which includes appearances from the RZA, the GZA, Ravyn Lenae, and Queen Key, as well as production from Knox Fortune, Thelonious Martin, and Smoko Ono. Below, check out “Elastic” and the QUARTERTHING tracklist:

TRACKLIST:

01 “24/k Gold/Sanctified” (Feat. Rayvn Lenae)

02 “God Body Pt. 2 (Feat. RZA)

03 “Hallelujah”

04 “Elastic”

05 “Aw Shit!”

06 “QUARTERTHING”

07 “Paint Thinner”

08 “Look @ My Wrist” (Feat. CDot Honcho)

09 “2012”

10 “Fessional/Diamonds Dancing” (Feat. Queen Key)

11 “Karl Malone”

12 “Bag Talk”

13 “LeBron James (Thelonious Martin)”

14 “In The Morning” (Feat. GZA)

QUARTERTHING is out 9/7.