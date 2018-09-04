Yesterday, Childish Gambino released his cameo-filled music video for “Feels Like Summer.” Today, he unleashed another surprise. According to the Donald Glover Reddit page, he sent two new songs out to fans attending his “This Is America” tour, which starts later this week. A download link for the tracks — “Algorhythm” and “All Night” — were delivered via email yesterday. Donald Glover’s rep confirmed the news to FADER.

Glover says that the songs are “not complete” in the email, adding, “it is important for u to be familiar with them in order to participate, and therefore fully enjoy the experience.” It’s encouraged that the songs stay “within our community” and are not shared online. Listen to Childish Gambino’s summer releases below.