Back in May, Donald Glover premiered a striking Childish Gambino music video for his new song, “This Is America.” It was an exciting teaser for a pair of lukewarm tracks that he shared in July, “Summertime Magic” and “Feels Like Summer.” My colleague Chris DeVille titled his The Week In Pop column “At Least We Can Count On Childish Gambino For Great Videos” that week. Today, Glover continues to prove that point with his video for “Feels Like Summer.”

In it, a cartoon Glover walks down the street listening to music under the blazing sun. Starting from the 46-second mark, he’s hit with a cast of cartoon cameos. Young SoundCloud rappers Lil Pump and Trippie Redd run by and knock on 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s car window. He shoos them away. They head over to Kodak Black’s and are rejected yet again.

Migos play pick-up basketball, Birdman grills, Chance The Rapper and Jaden Smith play dress-up, Will Smith washes his car, Azealia Banks sits in a tree, and Nicki Minaj and Travi$ Scott play with building blocks. The Weeknd, Ty Dolla $ign, and Frank Ocean play tug of war against A$AP Rocky, Solange, and Willow Smith.

We see Lil Pump and Trippie Redd again, now listening to Soulja Boy tell stories. Future rides by on a bicycle and Drake chases after him. Flash to a sad Kid Cudi, a crying Kanye West in a MAGA hat, and Michelle Obama hugging him. Beyoncé wears a “RIP Fredo Santana” shirt and Florida politician Andrew Gillum eats ice cream on a bench.

Oprah Winfrey braids Lil Uzi Vert’s hair and Tiffany Haddish braids Kehlani’s. Lil Yachty and Charlamagne eat popsicles. Gucci Mane rests while Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Diddy, Wiz Khalifa and JAY-Z dance. Ball Brothers, Young Thug, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, Pusha T, and Lil Wayne are on their phones. Rae Sremmurd and J. Cole play with water guns. Janelle Monae and SZA skateboard by.

A final montage features Chris Brown crying, Outkast, Rihanna, Whitney Houston, and Michael Jackson. The video is directed by Donald Glover, Ivan Dixon and Greg Sharp with character design by Justin Richburg. Watch below.