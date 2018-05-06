Last night Donald Glover was the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live, where he debuted two new songs. One of which, “This Is America,” was accompanied by a Hiro Murai-directed music video. Murai has also directed several episodes of Gambino’s show Atlanta.

“This Is America” features background vocals from Young Thug, 21 Savage, Quavo, Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi, and BlocBoy JB. The video shows Glover dancing around shirtless and shooting people. The chaos doesn’t seem to affect him until the end when he’s chased out. Watch the music video and SNL performance below.