Hear Devendra Banhart’s New Song About The 25th Amendment

Devendra Banhart is one of the participants in 27: The Most Perfect Album, a collection of songs about the amendments to the United States Constitution. The project was arranged by the More Perfect podcast from WNYC Studios, and contributing artists include the likes of Dolly Parton, They Might Be Giants, Kevin Morby, and many others.

Today, Banhart’s song inspired by the 25th amendment has been released. That’s the article about what to do in case the President dies, resigns, or is impeached from office. Seems pertinent and hopefully optimistic! Some choice lyrics: “So in came the Secretary Of Homeland Security/ But after trying to explain that the matriarchy simply means equality/ It was all too scary and so they had to set them free,” Banhart sings.

Listen to it below.

27: The Most Perfect Album is out 9/18.