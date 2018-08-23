Kevin Morby, Torres, Amber Coffman, & More Write Songs About The 27 Amendments To The Constitution

The More Perfect podcast from WNYC Studios is turning its insightful political analysis into educational activism with the announcement of 27: The Most Perfect Album, a compilation of original songs inspired by the 27 Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.
The set features a song, and in some cases more than one, for each amendment by a diverse and highly acclaimed group of artists, including Dolly Parton, Devendra Banhart, They Might Be Giants and Kash Doll. The album will also feature voice-over narration from award-winning actor Jeffrey Wright.
The first release is folk singer-songwriter Kevin Morby’s take on the 24th Amendment’s elimination of poll taxes. “24th Amendment” works as a blues-driven tune that only Morby’s observational lyrics and circuitous storytelling could conjure. He reflects the history of the legislation by noting small financial grievances and sacrifices that accrue throughout the song until it becomes clear that nothing can break the cycle except the right to vote.
27: The Most Perfect Album is set to drop on 9/18 and will coincide with the premiere of More Perfect’s third season, which will break down each amendment and apply it to the modern day. Though the series will serve a much different tune than its companion album, it’s certain to strike a chord.
In a statement, More Perfect creator and host Jad Abumrad says, “The mission of this album is to take these sometimes forgotten words and animate them through the power of music. These 27 amendments not only outline our basic rights as Americans, but they also show a country changing, evolving, re-imagining itself. Striving (and not always succeeding) to be better. These songs will be a way to say that these words matter.”
Get a first listen of Kevin Morby’s “24th Amendment” below, and check out the full track list after the jump.
|
Amendment
|
Artist
|
1
|
Cherry Glazerr / Joey Stylez
|
2
|
Sateen / Michael Richard Klics / Mariachi Flor de Toloache
|
3
|
Palehound / They Might Be Giants
|
4
|
Briana Marela
|
5
|
Torres
|
6
|
Sons of an Illustrious Father
|
7
|
Adia Victoria / Nana Grizol
|
8
|
High Waisted
|
9
|
The Kominas
|
10
|
Lean Year
|
11
|
Field Medic
|
12
|
Octopus Project
|
13
|
Kash Doll / Bette Smith
|
14
|
Sarah Kay
|
15
|
Aisha Burns / nnamdi ogbonnaya
|
16
|
Post Animal
|
17
|
STEF CHURA / Donny Dinero (of Mail The Horse)
|
18
|
The Slants
|
19
|
Dolly Parton
|
20
|
Amber Coffman / Huey Supreme
|
21
|
The Slants
|
22
|
Pavo Pavo
|
23
|
The Duke Ellington School Chorus (The Mellow Tones)
|
24
|
Kevin Morby / Caroline Shaw
|
25
|
Devendra Banhart
|
26
|
Suburban Living
|
27
|
Dying Fetus / Kevin Devine
27: The Most Perfect Album is out 9/18.
This article originally appeared on Billboard.