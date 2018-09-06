Stream Shannen Moser’s New Album I’ll Sing

There’s an easiness to Shannen Moser’s folk songs that one might take for simplicity, but make no mistake: I’ll Sing, her sophomore album, is the work of a truly spectacular songwriter. These are the sort of songs that’ll worm under your skin, that cut deep with imagery and twists of phrase that will linger long after they’re gone.

Moser is operating within an Americana tradition, and the Philadelphia-based musician is just straight-up excellent at what she does. Take “Hallelujah,” which turns a familiar phrase into both a greeting for the end of the world and a hello to a friend who’ll get you all through: “Hallelujah the world is all broken and bad/ Hallelujah for love and caring for this land/ Hallelujah for health and for going to bed,” she sings. “Hallelujah, we’re all going home.”

I’ll Sing feels like it operates on a bigger scale than Moser’s debut from last year, Oh, My Heart. The collaborators she’s brought in help to expertly pad out her songs, dropping in percussion and bass lines and back-up vocals to add some heftier framework to Moser’s sliding and spindly acoustic guitar. There’s guest appearances from Radiator Hospital’s Sam Cook-Parrott on “Blacktop Mountain” and Mannequin Pussy’s Colins “Bear” Regisford on “Trouble,” and both act beautifully in conversation with Moser’s own voice.

It’s a really great album. We’ve heard “Arizona (I Wanna Be Your Man)” and “Haircut Song” from it already, and now you can stream the entire thing in full below.

<a href="http://shannenmoser.bandcamp.com/album/ill-sing" target="_blank">I'll Sing by Shannen Moser</a>

TOUR DATES:

09/15 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts#

09/22 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church^

10/10 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook*

10/11 Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory at The Masquerade*

10/12 Asheville, NC @ New Belgium Liquid Center*

10/13 Nashville, TN @ The High Watt*

10/15 Dallas, TX @ Transit Bicycle Company*

10/16 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Jr.*

10/18 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge*

10/19 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo*

10/20 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord*

10/23 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*

10/25 Seattle, WA @ Barboza*

10/26 Boise, ID @ Neurolax*

10/28 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake*

10/30 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry*

10/31 Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo Coffee*

11/02 Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe*

11/03 Millvale, PA @ The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls*

# w/ Okkervil River

^ Record Release Show w/ Thin Lips, Cheer Up, So Totally

* w/ Active Bird Community

I’ll Sing is out 9/7 via Lame-O Records.