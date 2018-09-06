Nicholas Krgovich – “Belief” Video

Next month, Vancouver musician Nicholas Krgovich is releasing a new album, OUCH, the follow-up to last year’s In An Open Field. It’s a break-up album, as Krgovich laid out in a statement that accompanied its first single, “Rosemary,” and his new song “Belief” also bears the scars of the intense period of creativity he went through in the wake of a broken heart.

He recruited Louise Burns to sing backing vocals on the track, adding in some lightness to the beautifully fragile darkness of Krgovich’s voice and instrumentation. The first line of the song is “I know somewhere I can be loved, but it’s hid deep down, crusted over curling with slugs,” if that gives you some idea of the state of mind he was in when writing the song. But it’s also gorgeous, a deep well of sadness that somehow rises above the pain.

The song comes with a video directed by David Ehrenriech of a dancer does his thing in squares of angular light. Watch and listen below.

OUCH is out 10/26 via Tin Angel Records. Pre-order it here.