Stream Nicholas Krgovich In An Open Field

Vancouver-bred musician Nicholas Krgovich is already following up last year’s The Hills with a new album called In An Open Field, which is out at the end of the week. The album’s title nods towards the plaintive, pleasant, and subdued mood that Krgovich captures on it, more concerned about the journey than getting there. We’ve already highlighted “My Riverboat” from the record, and now you can stream the entire thing a couple of days before its official release via Noisey below.

Tour dates:

11/29 Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef **

11/30 Brighton, UK @ Patterns **

12/01 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club **

12/03 Dublin, UK @ Button Factory **

12/04 Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute **

12/05 Glasgow, UK @ CCA **

12/06 Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny **

12/07 London, UK @ Scala **

12/08 Paris, FR @ Petit Bain **

12/09 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord **

12/10 Brussels, BE @ Botanique **

** w/ Destroyer

In An Open Field is out 12/1 via Tin Angel Records.