Fleet Foxes – “I Am All That I Need / Arroyo Seco / Thumbprint Scar” Short Film

A couple months ago, Fleet Foxes shared a short film accompaniment for their Crack-Up track “If You Need To, Keep Time On Me.” Today, they’re sharing another film piece to go with their most recent album’s opener “I Am All That I Need / Arroyo Seco / Thumbprint Scar.” It was directed by Robin Pecknold’s brother Sean Pecknold. Along with their sister and band manager Aja, they sat down for a conversation with WeTransfer to talk about the band and its legacy, as well as the new video.

“For me, the song encapsulated the themes and feelings of the whole record like an overture,” Sean Pecknold said. “The darkness / lightness, the fast / slow, the tension between two competing voices and the unpredictable dynamic shifts of tempo and voice. I wanted to create a striking visual allegory that felt both intimate and lonely, grand and triumphant.”

Watch the short film below.

Crack-Up is out now via Nonesuch.