Fleet Foxes – “If You Need To, Keep Time On Me” Video

Fleet Foxes have shared a music video for “If You Need To, Keep Time On Me,” off the band’s 2017 album Crack-Up. The video was directed by and stars Ryan Heffington, who (as Pitchfork points out) is the choreographer responsible for Sia’s “Chandelier” and Arcade Fire’s “We Exist” videos.

Appropriately, the “If You Need To, Keep Time On Me” video ends in a full-body interpretive dance, but before that it takes place at a dinner party amongst friends, who congregate with wine and food and what seems like good conversation. Heffington hugs each of the friends as they come in, but there’s tension under the surface, told through brief interludes of crashing water and hints that there’s something bigger at stake.

Watch below.

Crack-Up is out now via Nonesuch.