Nile Rodgers & Chic – “Sober” (Feat. Craig David & Stefflon Don)

Back in 2013, disco legends Chic and their fearless leader Nile Rodgers returned to the spotlight with their contribution to Daft Punk’s hit “Get Lucky.” In 2015, they announced their first album in over two decades, which never came to fruition. Now, they’re back in the studio working with the likes of Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, HAIM, and Debbie Harry for their forthcoming album, It’s About Time. In June, they debuted a new song called “Boogie All Night” with NAO and UK producer Mura Masa. That same month, they shared “Till the World Falls,” which was produced by Rodgers and Mura Masa, and written by Rodgers, Mura Masa, Anderson .Paak, anaïs, Vic Mensa, and NAO. Tonight, they share “Sober” featuring Craig David and Stefflon Don. Listen to the new song below.

It’s About Time is out 9/14 on Virgin EMI.