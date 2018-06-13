Way back in 2015, disco legends Chic, then riding high off of band mastermind Nile Rodgers’ contribution to Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky,” announced that they were getting ready to release their first album in more than two decades. They even dropped a single. But the album never came. Instead, Rodgers and Chic have been working hard in the studio and teaming up with an all-star lineup of guests, including Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, HAIM, Craid David, Debbie Harry, and Stefflon Don. And now they’re ready to announce the album.

Later this summer, Chic will release It’s About Time, their first studio album since 1992’s Chic-Ism. For the cover art, photographer Britt Lloyd recreated the cover of the band’s classic 1977 debut, with models Duckie Thot and Jazzelle Zanaughtti posing. And on the most recent episode of the long-running UK live-music show Later… With Jools Holland, Chic debuted first single “Boogie All Night,” with a couple of guests helping out.

“Boogie All Night” is vintage Chic: A lush, jittery, funky ode to dancefloor transcendence. Performing it on the show last night, the group had London R&B singer NAO taking the lead and UK producer Mura Masa playing guitar. Everyone involved looked overwhelmingly happy to be there. Below, you can watch the debut of “Boogie All Night” and the group’s performance of the 1979 classic “Good Times.”

It’s About Time is out 9/7 on Virgin EMI.