Blink-182 have canceled their upcoming fall tour due to drummer Travis Barker’s conflicting medical issues. “Trav’s medical team anticipated that he would be well enough by fall to tour but after recent checkups they were not able to clear him in time for the scheduled run of dates,” the band wrote in a statement on Twitter. In June, they postponed their Las Vegas residency dates “due to the blood clots in both of Travis Barker’s arms.”

“Unfortunately the risks associated with drumming are still too great,” Barker added in today’s statement. “I am doing everything I need to do so I can get back on the road as soon as possible. I want to thank my fans, family, friends and bandmates for all the love and support.” The cancellations coincide with their headlining set at Chicago’s Riot Fest. Weezer, Taking Back Sunday, and Run The Jewels will be replacing them.